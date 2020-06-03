Cyclone Nisarga: BMC evacuates Worli Koliwada, Haji Ali Dargah residents ahead of severe cyclonic storm

Mumbai: As it is highly likely that cyclone Nisarga will inundate low-lying areas of Mumbai, the BMC asked about 200 residents of Worli Koliwada and Haji Ali Dargah areas to vacate their houses and shift to the Worli Koli Samaj Bhavan.

According to Sharad Koli, a local fisherman and resident of Worli, "several residents have moved to a BMC shelter and others to the homes of their friends or relatives." Koli was assisting Mumbai Police and civic officials with the evacuation.

Mamta Pawar, a resident of Worli village, told The Free Press Journal, "We left our house with all our belongings, including jewellery. I am very afraid my house might be affected. I am newly married and we had carried out a lot of interior designing work in the house. I can only pray that my house is spared."