Cyclone Nisarga to intensify into 'severe cyclonic storm' and make landfall close to Alibaug today afternoon

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that Cyclone Nisarga is likely to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' over the next 12 hours and will make landfall close to Alibaug on Wednesday afternoon. The storm surge is expected to be one to two metres above the astronomical tide and is very likely to inundate low-lying areas of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts at the time of landfall, according to IMD officials.

Palghar, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar, and Nashik are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall just 110km north of Mumbai on June 3, and is likely to trigger flash floods all along Maharashtra's coast, including in the metropolitan region. Wind speeds could reach 115kmph, with gales of up to 125kmph, said officials.

Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, said, "Cyclone Nisarga is about to scrape around Mumbai on June 3. If that happens, it will be the first-ever cyclone in recorded history to hit the Maharashtra coast in June." The reason for Mumbai’s low risk lies in the weather dynamics of the Arabian Sea. On average, the sea sees one or two cyclonic formations every year — far fewer than in the Bay of Bengal, according to experts.