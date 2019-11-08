Cyclone Maha weakens, but rainfall likely

Mumbai: The Met office on Thursday predicted overcast skies with possibility of light rain or thunderstorm in the city for the next 48 hours. They have also predicted light to moderate rain at places over northernmost districts of Konkan (Palghar and Thane) over the next 36 hours.
“The severe cyclonic storm Maha is weakening but moving towards the coastal Gujarat. Its impact will be in the form of light to moderate showers in Madhya Maharashtra, Thane and Palghar,” said an official.
KS Hosalilar, IMD dy DG said though cyclone Maha is weakening light to moderate rains are expected in parts of the state.
“The East and west coasts of India are bracing for cyclones. Though cyclone MAHA on the west coast has weakened, in the east, cyclone Bulbul is intensifying,” he tweeted.
