Cyclone Maha weakens, but rainfall likely

Mumbai: The Met office on Thursday predi­cted overcast skies with possibility of light rain or thunderstorm in the city for the next 48 hours. They have also predicted light to moderate rain at places over northern­most districts of Konkan (Palghar and Thane) over the next 36 hours.

“The severe cyclonic storm Maha is weakening but moving towards the coastal Gujarat. Its impact will be in the form of light to modera­te showers in Madhya Maharash­tra, Thane and Palghar,” said an official.

KS Hosalilar, IMD dy DG said though cyclone Maha is weakening light to moderate rains are expected in parts of the state.