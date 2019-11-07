Cyclonic storm Maha very likely to weaken into depression by today, says IMD

New Delhi: The severe cyclonic storm Maha, which is currently over the Arabian Sea, is "very likely" to weaken into a depression by Thursday evening, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In a bulletin released late Wednesday night, the weather department said 'Maha' had moved east-northeastwards with a speed of 21 kmph and lay centred over east-central and adjoining northeast the Arabian Sea, about 250 km southwest of Porbandar in Gujarat and 290 km west-southwest of Diu.