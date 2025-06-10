CyberSec India Expo 2025: Over 100 Cybersecurity Players To Unite In Mumbai On June 11–12 Amid Surge In Cyber Threats

Cybersecurity experts to converge at CyberSec India Expo 2025 in Mumbai on June 11–12 to combat rising threats | Instagram - @cybersecindiaexpo

Mumbai: As India becomes the second most targeted nation in cyber threats, over a 100 cybersecurity players from across India and the world will gather in Mumbai at the CyberSec India Expo 2025 to propose solutions and showcase cyber defence technologies on June 11 and 12.

According to the latest report by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), India recorded over 370 million malware attacks in 2024, averaging 702 detections per minute. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, cyberattacks exceeded 369 million detections, with India ranking second globally in attack frequency.

The inaugural two-day event, organised by Media Fusion, will be held at Hall 4 of Bombay Exhibition Centre in NESCO, with participants including cybersecurity leaders, emerging startups, policymakers, and global innovators.

While the Startup Innovation Zone at the exhibition will showcase cyber defence technologies like Al-driven threat detection, zero-trust architecture, quantum encryption and other disruptive technologies, Maharashtra government’s principal secretary Brijesh Singh, will address the conference attendees.

Singh said, "Cybersecurity is no longer a matter of choice, it is a national imperative. The threats we face today are widespread, impacting businesses, individuals, governments, and even national security. Maharashtra has always led from the front in embracing digital transformation, and we are pleased to support all endeavours that prioritise security, trust, and technological innovation. We welcome events like CyberSec India Expo that bring together global best practices and play a vital role in advancing collective resilience and protecting our digital future."

According to cybersecurity ventures, cybercrime is projected to cost the global economy a staggering $10.5 trillion annually by the end of 2025. India, the second largest internet user base with over 900 million users, is at the epicentre of the crisis. According to a report by DSCI and Seqrite, the most cyber targeted sectors in India were healthcare, hospitality and BFSI.

According to IDC, cybersecurity spending in India is also expected to cross $3.5 billion by 2025, with double-digit growth driven by regulatory pressure, growing cloud adoption and increasing complexity of cyber threats.

According to IDC, the $6.87 billion India's cybersecurity market is expected to grow at 20.2 percent CAGR to $20.48 billion by 2030. The booming cybersecurity job market too is projected to grow at 18.33 percent to reach $280 billion by 2025.

Taher Patrawala, managing director of Media Fusion LLC, the organiser of the event, said, "The CyberSec India Expo 2025 is our resolute endeavour to fortify India's cybersecurity ecosystem and safeguard the nation's digital future. It is set to equip leaders from diverse sectors with the tools and knowledge to effectively tackle emerging cyber threats with unwavering confidence. With crucial developments happening in the cyber defence market, the Expo is witnessing strategic partnerships with major global players like 63 SATS Cybertech, ManageEngine, Seceon, Netwrix, and other key players planning to announce key initiatives in the cyber ecosystem."