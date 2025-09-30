CSMIA Conducts Free AED And CPR Training For Passengers On World Heart Day; See Pics

The airport medical team at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) conducted free automated external defibrillator (AED) and Ccardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training sessions for passengers and stakeholders on account of World Heart Day.

The initiative aimed to highlight the importance of cardiac health while equipping the airport community and passengers with essential life-saving skills. "By creating greater awareness and readiness, CSMIA continues to strengthen its culture of safety and care," said a spokesperson.