CR Witnesses Surge in Automobile Transportation: Record Increase in Car Loading for FY23

CR Witnesses Remarkable Surge in Automobile Transportation: Record Increase in Car Loading for FY23

The Central Railway has witnessed a huge surge in the transportation of automobiles during the first quarter of the current financial year (FY 2023). Currently, on average, nearly 300 cars are being transported daily to other parts of the country.

According to CR, the loading of cars by trains has seen a substantial 33% increase in the first quarter of the current financial year compared to the same period in the previous financial year.

33% rise compared to 2022

"During the initial three months of FY 2023, the Central Railway successfully transported approximately 27,000 cars, an impressive 33% rise from the same period last year. The loading of these vehicles took place at strategic locations across the state, including Kalamboli, Ajni, Nashik Road, Daund, Vilad, Khadki, Chinchwad, Miraj, and Loni divisions," said an official of CR, adding that the railway offers transportation for cars at a much lower rate compared to other modes of transport.

According to officials, the average cost of transportation for one car from Nasik to Varanasi by train is around Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 16,000, which is almost 20% less than other currently available modes of transport.

Prominent automobile manufacturers such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, and Maruti Udyog have been the primary clients availing railway services for the transportation of their vehicles. "This partnership has led to the loading of an astounding 1020 rakes during the Financial Year 2022-23, resulting in the successful transportation of approximately 1.02 lakh cars. The revenue generated from these loadings amounted to an impressive Rs. 159.14 crore," said an official.

April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023 Revenue at Rs. 46.11 crore

"The upward trajectory continues, with the Central Railway loading 267 rakes of automobiles from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023, representing a significant 33.5% increase compared to the corresponding period last year. The revenue earned from these recent loadings amounted to a staggering Rs. 46.11 crore, indicating a remarkable surge of 52.07% over the previous year," he said.

The Pune Division of CR has emerged as a frontrunner in this upward trend, loading 189 rakes during the initial three months of FY 2023, showcasing substantial growth compared to the same period last year when 130 rakes were loaded. Following closely behind, the Bhusaval Division also displayed notable progress, loading 69 rakes compared to 49 rakes during the same period last year.

While the Mumbai, Solapur, and Nagpur divisions recorded a lower number of rakes loaded during the initial quarter of FY 2023, railway authorities anticipate a surge in automobile loading post-August 2023. Specifically, the Nagpur Division is expected to register an increase in loading starting next month.