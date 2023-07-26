Central Railway To Develop Hadapsar Terminal In Pune For Cost Of ₹135 Crore

Work underway for development of Hadapsar Terminal | FPJ

The Central Railway is making significant progress in the development of the Hadapsar Terminal in Pune Division. With a total cost of Rs 135 crore, this project aims to enhance the overall passenger experience and provide essential amenities. Several crucial milestones have been achieved, and various ongoing works are set to further improve the terminal.

"Notable completed accomplishments include the extension of Platform numbers 1, 2, and 3 to accommodate 24-coach length trains, allowing for smoother boarding and alighting of passengers. This upgrade will also increase the terminal's capacity to handle a higher volume of train services," said Dr Shivraj Manaspure CPRO CR.

CR is working on essential aspects of terminal's development

In addition, the Central Railway is working on several other essential aspects of the terminal's development. A new general waiting hall is being built to provide comfort and convenience to passengers. An executive lounge is also being developed to offer premium facilities to travellers. The booking counters are being upgraded to streamline ticketing processes and reduce waiting times.

Read Also Pune: Dr Amol Kolhe Holds Talks with PMC Commissioner To Address Issues In Hadapsar Constituency

Furthermore, an 800-meter-long platform cover is being constructed to shield passengers from the elements during adverse weather conditions. This will ensure a more pleasant experience for commuters, particularly during monsoons and extreme weather.

"The development project also includes the establishment of a modern parcel office and a dedicated office space for the Railway Protection Force (RPF). These additions will enhance the terminal's operational efficiency and security," said Dr Manaspure.

Ongoing works include development of the circulating area and parking facilities

According to Dr Manaspure, other ongoing works include the development of the circulating area and parking facilities, which will improve accessibility and convenience for passengers traveling to and from the terminal. Moreover, road widening efforts are underway to ease traffic congestion and streamline vehicular movement in the vicinity of the terminal.

As part of this development initiative, the old structure building is being dismantled to make way for modern and upgraded facilities. The transformation of Hadapsar Terminal reflects the Central Railway's commitment to providing top-notch services and amenities to its passengers.

The Hadapsar Terminal development project is poised to significantly enhance the overall travel experience for commuters and is a testament to the Central Railway's dedication to continually improve its infrastructure and services.

Cost of Project -Rs 135 Crore

Average number of trains are being handled at Hadapsar - 16 (8 UP and 8 down) 7 pairs DEMU and 1 pair Express

Daily passengers footfall- 2409

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)