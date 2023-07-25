Central Railway Adds 18 Unreserved Ganpati Special Trains to Ease Festive Passenger Rush | Photo Credit: Unsplash

Central Railway will run 18 additional unreserved Ganpati Special Trains between Mumbai and Kudal to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Ganpati Festival 2023. Earlier, the Central Railway's Mumbai division had announced 208 special train services for the Ganapati Festival in September 2023, and the Western Railway had announced 40 special train services for the same festival. Now, the total number of services will be 266.

Train timings

Special Train number 01185 will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.45 am (midnight) on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 13th September to 02nd October 2023 and will arrive in Kudal at 11.30 am the same day.

Train number 01186 will leave Kudal at 12.10 noon on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 13th September 2023 to 02nd October 2023 and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.35 am (midnight) the next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangoan, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajpur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, and Sindhudurg.

Composition: 24 General Second class coaches, including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans.

For detailed timings at halts of this special train, you can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.