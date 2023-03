CR to run Mumbai-Kolhapur one-way special train on March 10 & 11 midnight

CR to run Mumbai-Kolhapur one-way special train on March & 11 midnight | Representative pic

Central Railway will run one-way special train between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai to Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur to clear the extra rush of passengers.

01164 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 12.30 am on March 11 (midnight of Friday/Saturday) and arrive Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur at 13.20 pm same day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Chinchwad, Pune, Satara, Karad, Sangli, Miraj

Reservation: Bookings for special train no.01164 on special charges will open on March 10 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For details of timings at halts check www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.