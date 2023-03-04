Western Railway to run 4 summer special trains: Check fare, route and other details

Western Railway | File Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run four summer special trains on Special fare for various destinations and one Holi Special train between Bandra Terminus & Bhavnagar. The trips of Bandra Terminus – Jabalpur is also being extended.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 09075/09076 Mumbai Central - Kathgodam (Weekly) Superfast Special [34 TRIPS]*

Train No. 09075 Mumbai Central - Kathgodam Superfast Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Wednesday at 11.00 hrs. & will reach Kathgodam at 14.30 hrs., the next day. This train will run from 08th March, 2023 till 28th June, 2023. Similarly, Train No. 09076 Kathgodam – Mumbai Central Superfast Special will depart from Kathgodam every Thursday at 17.30 hrs. & will arrive Mumbai Central at 20.55 hrs., the next day. This train will run from 09th March, 2023 till 29th June, 2023.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura, Hathras City, Kasganj, Badaun, Bareilly Jn., Bareilly City, Izzatnagar Jn., Baheri, Kichha, Lalkua Jn. and Haldwani Stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second-Class coaches.

Train No. 09185/09186 Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj Superfast Special (Weekly) [32 Trips]*

Train No. 09185 Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj Superfast Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Saturday at 11.05 hrs. & will reach Kanpur Anwarganj at 15.35 hrs., the next day. This train will run from 11th March, 2023 till 24th June, 2023. Similarly, Train No. 09186 Kanpur Anwarganj - Mumbai Central Superfast Special will depart from Kanpur Anwarganj every Sunday at 18.40 hrs. & will arrive Mumbai Central at 22.30 hrs., the next day. This train will run from 12th March, 2023 till 25th June, 2023.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura, Mathura Cant, Hathras City, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj and Bilhaur Stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second-Class coaches.

Train No. 09091/09092 Udhna – Hisar (Weekly) [34 TRIPS]*

Train No. 09091 Udhna – Hisar Superfast Special will depart from Udhna every Wednesday at 01.10 hrs and reach Hisar at 22.25 hrs, the same day. This train will run from 8th March, 2023 till 28th June, 2023. Similarly, Train No. 09092 Hisar – Udhna Special will depart from Hisar every Thursday at 00.15 hrs and reach Udhna at 00.05 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 9th March, 2023 till 29th June, 2023.

Enroute this train will halt at Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Dahod, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Durgapura, Jaipur, Chomun Samod, Ringas, Shri Madhopur, Nim Ka Thana, Narnaul, Rewari, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani and Hansi Stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second-Class coaches.

Train No. 09117/09118 Surat - Subedarganj Special (Weekly) [34 Trips]*

Train No. 09117 Surat - Subedarganj Special will leave Surat every Friday at 06.00 hrs & will reach Subedarganj at 08.40 hrs the next day. This train will run from 10th March, 2023 till 30th June, 2023. Similarly, Train No. 09118 Subedarganj - Surat Superfast Special will depart from Subedarganj every Saturday at 19.25 hrs & will arrive Surat at 20.00 hrs the next day. This train will run from 11th March, 2023 till 01st July, 2023.

Enroute this train will halt at Bharuch Jn, Vadodara Jn, Dahod, Ratlam Jn, Ujjain Jn, Maksi Jn, Shajapur, Pachor Road, Biyavra Rajgarh, Ruthiyai, Guna, Badarwas, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Malanpur, Soni, Bhind, Etawah, Govindpuri and Fatehpur stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class coaches.

Train No. 09203/09204 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus Special [2 trips]*

Train No. 09203 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Wednesday, 8th March, 2023 at 14.50 hrs and reach Bhavnagar Terminus at 06.15 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09204 Bhavnagar – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Bhavnagar on Tuesday, 7th March, 2023 at 21.30 hrs and arrive Bandra Terminus at 11.15 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Ahmedabad, Botad, Songadh and Sihor (Gujarat) stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

*Extension of trips of Train No. 02133/02134 Bandra Terminus – Jabalpur Superfast Special*

Train No. 02133 Bandra Terminus – Jabalpur Special which was earlier notified up to 29th April,2023 has now been extended up to 1st July,2023.

Likewise, Train No. 02134 Jabalpur – Bandra Terminus Special which was earlier notified up to 28th April,2023 has now been extended up to 30th June,2023.

Enroute, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Pipariya, and Narsinghpur stations in both directions.

The train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

*The booking for Train No. 09075, 09185, 09091, 09117, 09203 & 09204 and for the extended trips of Train No. 02133 will open from 05.03.2023 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. The above trains will run as special train on special fare. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in