CR to operate major traffic block between CSMT-Kurla

Mumbai: For the completion of the much-delayed Hancock Bridge at Sandhurst Road, the Central Railway has decided to stop all train movement between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla station for five hours on Sunday. They have also planned a mega block on the Main line and Harbour line between 8.55 am and 3.20 pm.

“We will be operating a major traffic block on Sunday between CSMT and Kurla station which will start at 8.55 am. The block will continue for five hours and thirty minutes for the reconstruction of Hancock Bridge. All up and down services on four lines will be stopped,” said Shivaji sutar, chief public relation officer, CR.

The Bridge was declared unsafe by Central Railway in 2015 and demolished in January 2016.

The new bridge is 65 metres in length and 15 metres in width and weighs 660 metric tonnes. The bridge frame parts came from Chandigarh and could not be transported as a complete frame. Hence parts were dismantled and then transported. Now the team of engineers will reassemble it with over 20,000 bolts. The cost of the whole bridge is Rs 52 crore.

Meanwhile, CR will also operate a mega block between CSMT and Kurla station on the Main line from 10.20 am to 3.20 pm. Similarly, on harbour line block will be operational between Kurla and Vashi during the same period.

“Special services to Panvel leaving CSMT from 9.45 am to 2.30 pm will remain suspended. Similarly, all services towards CSMT leaving Panvel during the same period will remain suspended,” Sutar added.

However, special services will be run between Kurla and Kalyan / Karjat / Kasara and CSMT- Kurla and Vashi-Panvel during the block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.