CR to operate five-hour mega block on main, harbour lines

Mumbai: To carry out the maintenance work on Sunday, the Central Railway (CR) has planned a five-hour mega block on the main and harbour lines. The block will be operated between Kalyan and Diva railways station on the main line, while both up and down slow services between Panvel and Vashi will not be operated. However, Western Railway will be operating a jumbo block between Marine Lines and Mahim stations.

Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), CR said, “Fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.54 am to 3.56 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations, halting at all stations and further being re-diverted on UP fast line between Thane and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Dadar and Byculla stations and will arrive at destinations 15 minutes behind schedule.”

“Down fast services leaving CSMT from 10.16 am to 3.21 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive at destinations 15 minutes behind schedule,” he added.

On the harbour line, the block will between 11.30 am to 4.00 pm between Panvel-Vashi on both the Up and Down slow corridor (including Nerul/Belapur-Kharkopar harbour line). Panvel-Andheri services will remain cancelled during the block period. However, special local trains will run on the CSMT-Vashi section. Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

“Up harbour line services leaving from Panvel to CSMT from 11.06 am to 4.01 pm and Down harbour line services leaving CSMT to Panvel/Belapur from 10.03 am to 3.16 pm will remain suspended,” said Sutar.

Trans-harbour line services towards Thane, leaving Panvel from 10.12 am to 3.53 pm and Down trans-harbour line services from Thane to Panvel, leaving Thane from 11.14 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended. On the fourth corridor (Belapur-Seawoods-Uran line), Dn harbour line services to Kharkopar leaving Belapur from 11.02 am to 3.32 pm and Up harbour line services to Belapur/Nerul leaving Kharkopar from 11.30 am to 4.16 pm will remain suspended.

Meanwhile, WR has decided to operate a jumbo block of five hours between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) stations to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipments. The block will be operated from 10.35 am to 15.35 pm on Sunday.

During the block period, all fast line trains will be operated on slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local). Thus, some Up and Dn suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with the concerned station masters.