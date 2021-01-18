Cox and Kings loan fraud case: Special court takes cognizance of chargesheet against Peter Kerkar, Rana Kapoor, 11 others

The court stated, “After going through the submissions and written complaints it appears from the facts that materials constitute the commission of scheduled offences by the accused...hence I am of the opinion that this material is sufficient to proceed against all the accused persons.”

According to the agency’s case, the travel group had availed loans to the tune of Rs.3642 crores from Yes Bank using manipulated finance statements and balance sheets and thereafter diverted the loan amount and siphoned it. The sanctioning of the loans was driven by Yes Bank founder and then MD and CEO Rana Kapoor by defying norms. Kapoor is said to have directed bank officials to not make efforts to recover the loans that became outstanding. He is in prison in another multi-crore fraud case where he is an accused along with promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL).