COVID CLASS 2020-21: Cut-offs rise in first merit list, as do enrolments

Mumbai: The Covid-19 pandemic seems to have steered the trend towards first-year degree college courses such as information technology (IT), computer science (CS), biotechnology, microbiology, management studies (BMS), mass media (BMM), commerce honours and banking & insurance (BBI). With the first merit list under the University of Mumbai (MU) announced online on Thursday, both, the number of enrolments and cut-off marks have increased this year.

There was a 0.5-2 per cent rise in degree college cut-offs this year. In St Xavier's College, Fort, the cut-off for the first year Bachelor of Arts (FYBA) stood at 98.60 per cent for other boards and 92 per cent for HSC board (Arts) in the general category. Principal Rajendra Shinde said, "Overall, the cut-offs have risen this year by a margin for certain courses and substantially for some other programmes".

While the cut-offs stood at 86 per cent for biotechnology as compared to last year's 82 per cent in the general category, for BSc IT, it stood at 80 per cent against last year's 78 per cent in KC College, Churchgate, which is now under the Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate (HSNC) cluster university.

Principal Hemlata Bagla said, "Due to the Covid-19 situation, we are seeing a trend where students are opting for courses such as biotechnology, microbiology, online technology such as IT and CS. Also, the banking and insurance (BBI) course is in huge demand, considering it is a sector which has survived in the crisis".

The rise in cut-offs is because of the large number of students scoring high marks in Class 12 exams across state and private boards. Principal Rajpal Hande of Mithibai College, Vile Parle, said, "Many students have scored above 90 per cent this year across boards. The cut-off for BCom (honours) is 4.5 per cent while for computer science, it is 9.5 per cent higher than last year."

"We have witnessed a rise in cut-offs across all degree programmes," said Principal Parag Ajagaonkar of NM College, Vile Parle. Ajagaonkar said, "The cut-offs for management studies (BMS), finance managment (BFM) and BCom (honours) have increased. There is a rise in cut-offs across major degree courses."

Bagla said, "Along with cut-offs, the number of enrolments are also increasing. We have received large number of admissions this year, from many who have scored above 90 per cent in Class 12 board exams."

Students whose names have appeared in the first merit list can submit and verify documents, pay fees online and submit their MU undertaking forms at individual college portals through August 6-11, up to 3 pm. The second and third merit lists will be declared on August 11 and 17 at 7pm respectively.

GRADUATE STUDIES/Cut-offs in general category

St Xavier's College, Fort

FYBA: 92% HSC Arts

98.6% Other boards

FYBSc IT: ≥ 94 marks in Mathematics

Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga

FYBA: 95.6%

FYBSc (aided): 87.08%

KC College, Churchgate

FYBA (Psychology): 96%

FYBBI: 89%

K J Somaiya College of Arts & Commerce, Vidyavihar

FYBA: 88.20%

FYBCom: 88.20%

NM College, Vile Parle

FYBCom Honors: 95.4%

FYBAF: 96.2%

Mithibai College, Vile Parle

FYBA: 96%

FYBCom: 91.40%

FYBSc Biotechnology: 88.60%