COVID-19: With 4,014 cases on April 27, Mumbai's doubling rate stands at 68%

Mumbai reported 59 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,912

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 4,014 fresh COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths, as per a report by BMC's health department.

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 59 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,912. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 6,35,541 COVID-19 cases.

In Mumbai, as of now, there are 66,045 active patients. On Tuesday, 8,240 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 5,55,101. The city's recovery rate is now at 87%.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 68 days.

While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Sunday tested 30,428 people.

