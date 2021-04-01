COVID-19 surge in Pune: Educational institutions in Pimpri Chinchwad to remain closed till April 30

Pune district in Maharashtra reported 8,605 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its biggest one-day surge in the number of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic, a health official said.

It pushed this western Maharashtra district's overall tally to 5,34,411, he said.

With the death of 56 patients in the last 24 hours, the fatality count reached 9,974.

"Of these new cases, 4,458 were from the areas located within the PuneMunicipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the caseload has reached 2,69,343," the official said.

A total of 3,374 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he added.

With 2,288 cases, the neighbouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad has so far reported 1,40,138 cases.