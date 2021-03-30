Coronavirus in Pune: Private hospitals directed to reserve 80% beds for COVID-19 patients

Amid a massive rise in COVID-19 patients, all private hospitals in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits have been directed to reserve 80% beds for COVID-19 patients. The order will be implemented from Wednesday (March 31), informed Additional Municipal Commissioner at PMC Rubal Agarwal.
With this, nearly 2000 beds will be added to the existing tally, which includes 200 ICU beds, said Agarwal. "This was an extremely important decision in the wake of the current COVID-19 situation in the city. We had already informed all the hospitals regarding the same," she added.
Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 2,547 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its caseload to 2,61,659.
According to an update by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 5,243 with 24 new fatalities.
A total of 2,771 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,23,541.
As of now, there are 32,875 active COVID-19 cases.
In all, Pune district on Monday reported 4,961 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 5,19,600, an official said.
The day also saw 31 deaths, increasing the toll to 4,961, while 2,771 people were discharged post-recovery, he added.
