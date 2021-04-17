COVID-19: Remdesivir makers cut prices after Centre's call

Amid chorus of sale of Remdesivir vials sold at inflated rates especially with the rising demand, the manufacturers and marketers on Saturday have responded to the Centre’s call and voluntarily reduced maximum retail price (MRP).
The company's move has given a major relief to the Covid-19 patients, who are struggling to get Remdesivir at any given price.
“Due to the government’s interventions, the price of Remdesivir injection is now reduced. I am thankful to pharmaceutical companies for joining hands with the government to fight against Covid pandemic,’’ said Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya.
There are 7 major Remdesivir vial producers who have cut the price of their bands.
Cadila Healthcare has reduced price for its brand REMDAC to Rs 899 from Rs 2,800, Syngene International Ltd (Biocon Biologics India) for Remwin to Rs 2,450 from Rs 3,950 and Dr Reddy’s Lab for its vial REDYX to Rs 2,700 from Rs 5,400. Further, Cipla has slashed CIPREMI price to Rs 3,000 from Rs 4,000 and Mylan Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd for DESREM to Rs 3,400 from Rs 4,800.
Moreover, Jubiliant Generics has reduced price of its brand JUBI-R to Rs 3,400 from Rs 4,700 and Hetero Healthcare Ltd for COVIFOR to Rs 3,490 from Rs 5,400.
