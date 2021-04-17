COVID-19: Remdesivir makers cut prices after Centre's call

Amid chorus of sale of Remdesivir vials sold at inflated rates especially with the rising demand, the manufacturers and marketers on Saturday have responded to the Centre’s call and voluntarily reduced maximum retail price (MRP).

The company's move has given a major relief to the Covid-19 patients, who are struggling to get Remdesivir at any given price.

“Due to the government’s interventions, the price of Remdesivir injection is now reduced. I am thankful to pharmaceutical companies for joining hands with the government to fight against Covid pandemic,’’ said Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya.

There are 7 major Remdesivir vial producers who have cut the price of their bands.