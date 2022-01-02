COVID-19: Pune reports 36 Omicron cases, Pimpri Chinchwad tally increases by 8

Pune has reported 36 Omicron cases today and the area within the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits reported 8 cases.

While the Pune rural area reported 2 cases of Omicron.

To date, a total of 510 patients infected with the Omicron variant have been reported in the state.

Today, 50 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state. Of these, 38 have been reported by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and 12 patients have been reported by National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS). Details of the cases are as below-

PMC - 36

Pimpri Chinchwad- 8

Pune Rural- 2

Sangli - 2

Thane - 1

Mumbai- 1

Pune recorded 524 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per Pune Municipal Corporation.

With this, the amount of active cases in Pune has gone up to 2,514. 6.8k tests were conducted today.



Meanwhile, against this backdrop of the COVID-19 surge, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has called a meeting of the Municipal Commissioner and health officials on Monday, January 3. Decisions on schools and other curbs are expected in the meet.

Maharashtra on Sunday, January 2, reported 11,877 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 65,12,610.

Children Vaccination Update:

The CoWIN platform has till Sunday evening recorded over six lakh registrations in the age group of 15 to 18 years whose Covid vaccination is set to begin from January 3.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya advised states and Union Territories to provide separate vaccination centres, session sites, queue and different vaccination teams for the 15-18 year age group to avoid the mixing-up of vaccines.

The vaccine option for this age group would only be Covaxin, according to guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry on December 27.

The Drugs Controller General of India granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions on December 24.

Mandaviya, who interacted with health ministers and principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries of states and Union Territories on Sunday through a video link, stressed the need to ensure smooth implementation of new vaccination guidelines.

He advised them to ensure the orientation of vaccinators and vaccination team members and the identification of dedicated session sites for this category of beneficiaries.

The registration for this category of beneficiaries opened on Saturday. According to the guidelines, they can self-register online through an existing account on CoWIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number as is the case with all other categories of beneficiaries.

Till 7.50 pm on Sunday, over 6.35 lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 years have registered in the CoWIN platform.

Beneficiaries in this age group can get themselves registered onsite.

