e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 08:35 AM IST

COVID-19: Pune district achieves 100% first dose vaccination target

PTI
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

Pune has become the second district in Maharashtra to achieve 100 per cent administration of the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines after Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

As per the data shared by the district administration, the total population of Pune (district) is 1,13,53,633 and the targeted population (above 18) for the first dose was 83,42,700. However, the actual number of people who were given the doses was 83,44,544.

The estimation about the percentage is based on the 2019 voters list, the authorities said.

As far as the second dose is concerned, the district has achieved 65.7 per cent target as a total of 54,82,018 people have been administered both doses.

ALSO READ

No need to panic, severity of Omicron is low: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope No need to panic, severity of Omicron is low: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 08:35 AM IST
Advertisement