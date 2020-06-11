Coronavirus in Mumbai: COVID-19 positive mother recovers, but cop son succumbs

Mumbai: A 54-year-old police constable, Santosh Sawant, attached to the Meghwadi police station succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, recording the 22nd death in Mumbai Police force. Sawant's mother had earlier tested COVID positive, after which he was admitted in a quarantine centre, but later he developed fever and tested positive for the pandemic.

Sawant, a resident of Jogeshwari (E), was recently sent to a quarantine centre along with his wife, after his mother, 72, had tested positive for COVID-19. He was then sent on leave on June 1. During the course of time, Sawant fell sick and developed fever, following which he was shifted to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari.

Police said, "His mother's COVID-19 infection could be the source where he was infected. At around 7 am on Tuesday, Sawant's health deteriorated and he succumbed to the novel Coronavirus," said Sudhir Nigudakar, senior inspector of Meghwadi police station.

Sawant was part of the police team that helped migrants in their jurisdiction register and leave for their hometowns either in buses or Shramik special trains. Sawant had high blood pressure but no other comorbidities, said a source.

Until Tuesday, a total of 1,908 personnel in Mumbai Police were infected with COVID-19, of which 543 are lodged in COVID care centres, 236 are admitted in hospital and 31 have been sent for home isolation.

Over 905 policemen recovered from Coronavirus and 258 have already resumed duties.