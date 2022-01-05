COVID-19: No immediate lockdown in Maharashtra, clarifies Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Government will not immediately impose a lockdown, however, it will introduce additional restrictions to combat virus infection amid rising COVID 19 and Omicron variant cases in the state. The government is likely to issue fresh guidelines by Wednesday night.

This was the outcome of the meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar this morning at Mantralaya in the presence of Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope and senior bureaucrats which took stock of the situation.

A senior bureaucrat said DCM will brief the outcome of the meeting to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and thereafter new guidelines of new curbs will be issued.

Today’s meeting also discussed difficulties faced by various government departments and it was decided to seek views of the Task Force on COVID 19 to sort them out for effective corona management in the state.

A senior bureaucrat told the Free Press Journal, ‘’ At today’s meeting, it was decided that the government will introduce progressive restrictions meaning when the cases shoot up rapidly new curbs will come in. The public health department has estimated that Maharashtra will have 7 lakh COVID 19 cases by the end of January. Against this backdrop, it was discussed that the schools and colleges may be closed till February 15. Besides, there was a suggestion that restaurants, gyms, swimming pools and spas can be closed for a while. There was no final decision as CM will take a call in this regard.’’

However, there was a unanimous view that fresh restrictions are required to curb the virus spread and its infection.

Besides, the government may reduce the attendance of staff in various departments to 50% on the lines of the Centre's guidelines. The government is also expected to urge the private sector to encourage work from home to avoid crowding.

Today’s meeting came a day after when 13 ministers and 70 legislators tested COVID 19 positive. On Monday, the state reported 18,466 Covid 19 positive cases of which 10,860 cases were in Mumbai alone. This apart, 75 new Omicron Patients were found yesterday taking the total to 653 of which 259 were discharged following their negative RT-PCR test.

Already, schools for Class 1 to 9 and 11 have been closed in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai till the end of January as they will function online.

Schools for classes 10 and 12 will, however, operate offline. In Pune, the schools for classes 1 to 8 will remain shut till January 30 but Classes 9 and 10 will function offline as the students can take the COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 11:19 AM IST