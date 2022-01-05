I am quietly taking the criticism: Uddhav Thackeray on BJP's jibes against him

Amid personal attack from estranged ally BJP especially for his absence in the recently concluded winter session of the state legislature and working from him after the spine surgery, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray finally broke his silence saying that he will counter those charges at an appropriate time.

He exhorted party leaders to gear up for BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Thackeray spoke his mind at the virtual meeting he chaired last night with the party leaders including MPs, legislators, corporators, shakha pramukh, vibhag pramukh to discuss the preparations for the upcoming elections to the BMC. Thackeray’s move is important as BJP has launched Mission 2022 to defeat Shiv Sena and gain a majority by winning mayoral and deputy mayoral elections.

Besides, various BJP leaders have repeatedly targeted Thackeray after his spine surgery saying that they won’t be surprised if his wife Rashmi Thackeray gets the CM’s charge. Few BJP leaders suggested that senior Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde is capable of handling the CM’s charge while others showered praise over the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for his role in the functioning of the government and the legislature.

Thackeray asked the leaders to neglect BJP's personal attack against him instead focus on the preparations for the BMC elections.

"I am aware that I am being personally criticized and I am quietly taking this criticism. I do not want to reply to the same at this point in time. Now get ready for the upcoming BMC elections,’’ said Thackeray.

He directed the corporators in particular to step up outreach with the voters highlighting the development works carried out in the last five years. ‘’The voters need to acknowledge the work done so far,’’ he noted.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 10:49 AM IST