COVID-19: Mumbai's Shree Babulnath Mandir closed for devotees from March 10 to 12

Due to rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Shree Babulnath Mandir will remain closed for all devotees from 7:30 pm on Wednesday (March 10) to 7:30 am on Friday (March 12). However, the management will be making necessary arrangements of providing online darshan.

"Respectfully referring to the directions given by the authorities from time to time to observe strict norms of social discipline and looking at the recent spark increase of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra, our management of the Mandir in discussion with the concerned authorities has taken a judicious decision in the larger interest of everyone, to keep our Mandir totally closed for all the devotees from 7:30 pm on Wednesday (March 10) to 7:30 am on Friday (March 12)," an official release said.

"However, the management will make all the necessary arrangement of providing live darshan of Shree Babulnath Dada on My Bhakti Channel, YouTube, Jio TV, from 7 am to 8 pm, Thursday, March 11," it added.

"All devotees are sincerely requested to extend their whole hearted support and co-operation under the situation is beyond the control of anyone," the release further said.