Mumbai

Updated on

COVID-19: Mumbai reports 7,684 fresh cases, 62 deaths on April 21

By FPJ Web Desk

Mumbai reported 62 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,501

COVID-19: Mumbai reports 7,684 fresh cases, 62 deaths on April 21
AFP Photo

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 7,684 fresh COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths, as per a report by BMC's health department.

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 62 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,500. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 6,01,590 COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19: Mumbai reports 7,684 fresh cases, 62 deaths on April 21

In Mumbai, as of now, there are 84,743 active patients. On Wednesday, 6,790 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,96,23. The city's recovery rate is now at 84%.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 47 days.

While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Tuesday tested 45,350 people.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in