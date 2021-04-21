COVID-19: Mumbai reports 7,684 fresh cases, 62 deaths on April 21

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 7,684 fresh COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths, as per a report by BMC's health department.
As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 62 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,500. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 6,01,590 COVID-19 cases.
In Mumbai, as of now, there are 84,743 active patients. On Wednesday, 6,790 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,96,23. The city's recovery rate is now at 84%.
The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 47 days.
While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Tuesday tested 45,350 people.
