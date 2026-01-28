Mumbai: 11-Year-Old Boy Suffers Ankle Fracture After Autorickshaw Runs Over His Leg In Borivali | Representational Image

Mumbai: An 11-year-old boy suffered a severe injury to his left leg after an autorickshaw driver suddenly took a U-turn in Borivali West on January 26. The MHB Police have registered an FIR against the autorickshaw driver; however, his identity has not yet been ascertained. The boy sustained an ankle fracture and requires surgery.

According to the FIR, the complainant and the boy’s father, Purushottam Singhal, 45, resides in a housing society on DN Mhatre Road in Borivali West. On January 26, between 10.30 am and 11 am, his son Krushnam had stepped out to buy a chocolate and was walking along the road.

Near the gate of Siddhivinayak Society, an autorickshaw coming from Om Shanti Chowk towards Eksar area allegedly took a sudden U-turn while being driven recklessly. In the process, the vehicle ran over Krushnam’s left leg, causing heavy bleeding. The driver then took the injured boy to his society and informed the family about the accident.

The family immediately rushed Krushnam to Lotus Hospital in the same autorickshaw. Doctors admitted the boy to the ICU after conducting preliminary tests. They informed the family that his left ankle was fractured and that surgery would be required.

