 Mumbai: 11-Year-Old Boy Suffers Ankle Fracture After Autorickshaw Runs Over His Leg In Borivali
An 11-year-old boy in Borivali West was seriously injured when an autorickshaw driver made a sudden U-turn, running over his left leg. The boy sustained an ankle fracture and was rushed to Lotus Hospital ICU for surgery. The MHB Police have filed an FIR against the unidentified driver following the accident on January 26.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 11-Year-Old Boy Suffers Ankle Fracture After Autorickshaw Runs Over His Leg In Borivali | Representational Image

Mumbai: An 11-year-old boy suffered a severe injury to his left leg after an autorickshaw driver suddenly took a U-turn in Borivali West on January 26. The MHB Police have registered an FIR against the autorickshaw driver; however, his identity has not yet been ascertained. The boy sustained an ankle fracture and requires surgery.

According to the FIR, the complainant and the boy’s father, Purushottam Singhal, 45, resides in a housing society on DN Mhatre Road in Borivali West. On January 26, between 10.30 am and 11 am, his son Krushnam had stepped out to buy a chocolate and was walking along the road.

