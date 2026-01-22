 Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Mumbai Police Oppose Bail For Driver Santosh Sawant In Fatal Mishap That Killed 4
Mumbai Police opposed the bail plea of BEST bus driver Santosh Sawant in the December 29 Bhandup accident that killed four people. Police told the court an RTO inspection found no mechanical defect, terming the crash a result of negligence. They said releasing the accused could hamper the probe and trigger law-and-order issues.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
Bhandup BEST Bus Accident | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday strongly opposed the bail plea of 52-year-old BEST bus driver Santosh Sawant, who was arrested in connection with the December 29 accident outside Bhandup railway station that claimed four lives and left several others injured. The police informed the court that a technical inspection of the bus involved in the incident confirmed there was no mechanical defect, contradicting the defence’s claim of loss of control.

Sawant had approached the court seeking bail, arguing that he lost control of the bus while trying to avoid pedestrians who suddenly came in front of the vehicle on the narrow road near the station. However, in its detailed reply, the police said the accused was fully aware that the area outside Bhandup station is heavily crowded with commuters and pedestrians throughout the day. Despite this, he allegedly drove the bus at a high speed while taking a turn, leading to the fatal accident.

Mechanical Failure Ruled Out After Technical Probe

“The inspection report of the BEST bus received from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) clearly states that there was no mechanical defect,” the police said in their submission to the court, as reported by the Indian Express. The prosecution maintained that the accident occurred due to the driver’s negligence rather than any technical failure.

Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Mumbai Police Oppose Bail For Driver Santosh Sawant In Fatal Mishap That Killed 4
article-image

Several Medical Evaluation Reports Pending

The police further told the court that Sawant has undergone a mental health evaluation at the civic-run Sion Hospital, though the report is still awaited. Additionally, blood and urine samples of the accused have been sent to the state forensic science laboratory to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance at the time of the incident. These reports are also pending.

Opposing the bail plea, the police said the investigation is still at a crucial stage and releasing the accused could hamper the probe. They expressed concern that Sawant could attempt to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence, as he resides in the same locality as several witnesses. The police also pointed out that the incident triggered public outrage in the area and granting bail could potentially lead to a law-and-order situation.

Sawant was booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and carries a punishment of five to ten years of imprisonment.

Additional Public Prosecutor Ramesh Siroya, while opposing the plea, told the court that Sawant is an experienced driver with over 15 years of service and should have exercised greater caution in a crowded zone. He also referred to other instances, unrelated to this case, where drivers have been found negligent, including using mobile phones or earphones while driving. The prosecutor informed the court that of the 12 people injured in the accident, five continue to remain in critical condition.

Meanwhile, family members of one of the victims, a 24-year-old woman, have filed an intervention application opposing the bail plea. The court is expected to pass its order on Sawant’s bail application next week.

