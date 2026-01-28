'Saw A Headless Body Lying There': Local Resident Recounts Horrific Scene After Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash |

A local resident living near the Baramati airstrip has described chilling moments after the aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crash landed just short of the runway. The resident said the plane initially appeared to overshoot the airstrip before turning back to attempt a landing.

Baramati, Maharashtra | A local resident says, "We live here and behind us there is an airstrip where we saw that a plane came and it did not land. It went further, but then it turned back in sometime and started landing. But then it crash landed just before the runway. As soon… pic.twitter.com/Gb1NvdjNst — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2026

“We live here and behind us there is an airstrip. We saw that a plane came but did not land. It went further and then turned back and started landing,” the eyewitness said. “It crash landed just before the runway.”

Realising the gravity of the situation, locals immediately alerted authorities and people known to them around the airstrip. Police and emergency teams reached the site within minutes.

Fire Doused After Fifteen Minutes

The resident said the aircraft burst into flames soon after impact, making rescue efforts extremely difficult. Firefighters struggled to control the blaze, which took nearly fifteen minutes to extinguish.

“When the fire was finally put out and we went closer, we saw a headless body lying there,” the resident said. “It was completely burned and swollen. We could not recognise it at first.”

The identity of the body was later confirmed as Ajit Pawar through personal belongings found on the remains.

VIDEO | Baramati: On the plane crash, Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh says, “Around 8:45 this morning, we received information that an incident occurred... Five people have been reported deceased. They were taken to hospital, where identity confirmation is currently underway. Deputy… pic.twitter.com/QexZsvQULL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 28, 2026

Locals Assist Police at Crash Site

The eyewitness added that police personnel sought assistance from nearby residents as they secured the crash site.

“The police asked us for water, which we gave them. They also asked for clothes to cover the body, so we gave a new blanket from our house,” the resident said.

The account highlights the role played by local villagers in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy.

Aircraft Details and Investigation

According to an occurrence report by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the aircraft involved was a Learjet 45 with registration number VT SSK, operated by VSR. Preliminary information stated that five people were on board, including the pilot in command, the first officer and three passengers. Pawar was travelling with his personal security officer and an attendant.

The aircraft went down in an open field near Baramati airport during its landing attempt. Videos circulating on social media show the aircraft badly damaged and engulfed in flames as emergency responders rushed to the spot.

Political Leaders Rush to Baramati

Ajit Pawar was scheduled to address a public rally at 11 am in Baramati in connection with the Zilla Parishad elections. Following the crash, senior Nationalist Congress Party leaders including Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar rushed to Baramati as the state plunged into mourning.