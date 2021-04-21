Mumbai Police on COVID-19 duty get vanity vans from the sets of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Cirkus’

The vanity vans have been stationed at Dahisar, Malad, Marol and Ghatkopar areas, and the number of vanity vans could go up to 20 in the near future.

Last year during the lockdown, Rawal had supplied 19 vans to the cops. Rawal decided to help Mumbai police after he spoke to a woman official who narrated the issues they face while policing. “She told me that they drink less water as the facility for toilets was not present in the area she had to undertake her duty. That’s when I decided to help the force out with the vanity vans I have,” said Rawal. “The police personnel are working for us, and if they have to go through such difficult conditions then it's certainly not right,” he added.