Mumbai: Talent manager crushed to death by vanity van in Goregaon

A 23-year-old talent manager was killed in road accident by a vanity van on Friday near Goregaon (E).

According to police sources, the woman, identified as Pista Dhakad, was on her way home at Akurli Road in Kandivali (E), when she was mowed down by vanity van on Film City Road after her scooter slipped.

Police said that Dhakad, who was connected to the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss. After the accident, the driver of the vanity van was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving and causing death due to negligence by Dindoshi police station.