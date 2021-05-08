COVID-19: Mumbai reports 2,678 new cases, 62 deaths on May 8; active cases now 48,484

With the addition of 2,678 new COVID-19 cases on May 8, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 6,74,072. Now, there are 48,484 active cases in the city.

Mumbai reported 62 deaths due to coronavirus on Saturday which pushed its fatality count to 13,749, data released by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 3,608 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday taking the recovery count to 6,,10,043.

On Saturday, 33,378 tests were conducted, as compared to 37,607 on May 1. On May 2, the testing count dipped to 28,636 similar to that of April 26 when 28,328 samples were collected.