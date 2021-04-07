COVID-19: Mumbai records 10,428 fresh cases on April 7, active cases cross 80,000 mark

Mumbai on April 7 reported 10,428 cases after seeing a dip in cases on April 5 with 9,857 cases.

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 23 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,851. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 4,82,760 COVID-19 cases.

In Mumbai, as of now, there are 81,886 active patients. On Wednesday, 6007 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,88,011. The city's recovery rate is now at 80%.