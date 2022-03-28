COVID-19: Mumbai inches away from full immunization

After two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai is now inches away from achieving full immunization.

As per reports from ABP Majha, Mumbaikars are only 34,000 doses away from full immunization. If the pace of vaccination continues as normal, Mumbai may emerge as the first city to achieve 100% vaccination.

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 27 has inoculated 16,03,56,815 people.

As per the state government data, 4,89,27,248 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,77,94,894 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,26,064 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,09,66,725 received their second dose. 10,91,921 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 37,41,133 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 23,74,579 have received their second.

As many as 9,54,287 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,227 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,87,146 of them have got their second dose. 3,25,405 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,388 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,93,979 got their second dose. 3,45,871 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 01:24 PM IST