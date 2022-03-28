COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.035 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 27 has inoculated 16,03,56,815 people.

As per the state government data, 4,89,27,248 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,77,94,894 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,26,064 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,09,66,725 received their second dose. 10,91,921 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 37,41,133 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 23,74,579 have received their second.

As many as 9,54,287 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,227 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,87,146 of them have got their second dose. 3,25,405 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,388 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,93,979 got their second dose. 3,45,871 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra reported 140 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 78,73,509, while the toll increased by one to reach 1,47,780, a health department official said.

The lone COVID-19 fatality in the state was reported from Mumbai. So far, 77,24,803 people have been discharged post recovery, including 106 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 926, he said.

Maharashtra health department data showed the fatality rate is 1.87 per cent and the recovery rate stands at 98.11 per cent.

As per the data, the overall number of coronavirus tests in Maharashtra reached 7,92,49,720 after 40,759 samples were examined in the last 24 hours.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which covers the metropolis, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other neighbouring areas, reported 49 new cases on Sunday, while the figure was 42 in Pune cirle comprising Pune, Satara and Solapur districts.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,73,509; fresh cases 140; death toll 1,47,780; recoveries 77,24,803; active cases 926; total tests 7,92,49,720.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:44 AM IST