COVID-19: Maharashtra vaccination tally crosses 2.1 crore mark

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, vaccination tally in Maharashtra on May 25 crossed 2.1 crore .



As per the data released by the health ministry, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on May 25, inoculated 2,10,13,742 people.



Maharashtra tops the states with a total of 2,10,13,742 inoculations followed by Uttar Pradesh, Rajastahn, Gujarat with 1,65,43,234, 1,61,83,750 and 1,57,02,276 doses respectively.



While 44,06,325 people got second dose, 1,66,07,417 got their first dose.

Maharashtra recorded 22,122 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the state's infection tally beyond the 56-lakh mark to 56,02,019, while 361 more deaths pushed the toll to 89,212, the health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered the fresh cases.

A statement from the health department said 42,320 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 51,82,592.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 92.51 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.59 per cent, the department said.

Maharashtra is now left with 3,27,580 active cases, it said.

As many as 2,63,774 people were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests done so far in the state to 3,32,77,290, the department said.

Mumbai saw 1,049 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths, taking its tally to 6,97,959 and the toll to 14,613.

In the wider Mumbai division, comprising the city and its satellite towns, there were 2,713 new cases and 69 more deaths. The caseload in the Mumbai division rose to 15,11,376 and the death toll to 26,935, the department said.

The Nashik division reported 3,245 fresh cases, including 1,965 in Ahmednagar district . The Pune division recorded 5,269 new cases, including 1,056 in Pune district and 2,470 in Satara district.

The Kolhapur division registered 3,434 fresh cases, including 1,044 in Sangli district.

The Aurangabad division recorded 1,059 cases, the Latur division 1,401 cases, while the Akola division witnessed 3,822 cases, including 1,244 in Yavatmal and 1,190 in Buldhana district.

The Nagpur division reported 1179 fresh cases of coronavirus.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 56,02,019; new cases 22,122; deaths 89,212; recoveries 51,82,592; active cases 3,27,580; tests so far 3,32,77,290.

(With inputs from PTI)