Mumbai: Mahavitaran workers go on strike, demands vaccines for all

The employees of Mahavitaran both permanent and on contract went on strike starting from Monday. The strike has been supported by six workers' unions demanding vaccines for all its employees and the status of frontline workers. Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut however has appealed the union leaders to call off strike especially in the pandemic situation. A video conferencing meeting was held wherein he also assured that the government is taking all measures so the workers can avail all assistance and their demands be fulfilled.

The government is also planning to vaccinate workers and their families for which global tender for procurement of vaccines will be issued soon. All necessary discussions for the said tendering process have been initiated and a decision on same will be taken, asserted Raut.

The Mahavitaran Chairman Vijay Singhal is taking a follow up with all stakeholders. So far Mahavitaran employees from 27 districts have been given the status of frontline workers and soon in other districts also this process will be expedited. Employees who infected or lost lives due to Covid-19 are being given medical and financial aid. Both contractual and permanent employees of Mahavitaran who have lost lives, their families are given 50 lakh financial help. So far 56 per cent of employees have been vaccinated.