e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Stock markets open in green: Sensex opens above 56,700, Nifty nears 16,900-markIndia reports 6,317 new COVID-19 cases, 318 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally at 213Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hits Bengaluru
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12:16 PM IST

COVID-19: Maharashtra to give Rs 31.92 crore compensation to kin of 6,385 victims

The order, issued by the state department for disaster management, said Rs 50,000 cash will be transferred.
PTI
Team of Muslim men in Pune bury, cremate bodies of unclaimed, COVID-19 victims | ANI

Team of Muslim men in Pune bury, cremate bodies of unclaimed, COVID-19 victims | ANI

Advertisement

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued an order to disburse Rs 31.92 crore to 6,385 applicants whose kin succumbed to COVID-19.

The order, issued by the state department for disaster management, said Rs 50,000 cash will be transferred.

Over 1 lakh COVID-19 patients have died in Maharashtra since the pandemic began in March last year.

ALSO READ

Gujarat officially accepts 10,000 more COVID-19 deaths in list of compensation paid to families Gujarat officially accepts 10,000 more COVID-19 deaths in list of compensation paid to families

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12:16 PM IST
Advertisement