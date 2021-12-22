COVID-19: Maharashtra to give Rs 31.92 crore compensation to kin of 6,385 victims

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued an order to disburse Rs 31.92 crore to 6,385 applicants whose kin succumbed to COVID-19.

The order, issued by the state department for disaster management, said Rs 50,000 cash will be transferred.

Over 1 lakh COVID-19 patients have died in Maharashtra since the pandemic began in March last year.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12:16 PM IST