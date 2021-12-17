COVID-19: Maharashtra records 902 fresh cases, 12 deaths, 680 recoveries on December 17; 8 new Omicron cases reported

Maharashtra on Friday, December 17, recorded 902 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,903. Besides, 12 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,329.

680 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,95,929. The recovery rate in the state is 97.71%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 79,556 people are in home quarantine and 886 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 472 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 95 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 255 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 13 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 21 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 32 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 4 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 10 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, eight new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Friday, of which six are from Pune and one each from Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivali, according to the findings of the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Of the 40 cases in Maharashtra, 14 are from Mumbai, 10 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, six from Pune (rural), two from Pune Municipal Corporation, two from Osmanabad, two from Kalyan-Dombivali, and one each from Nagpur, Latur, Vasai-Virar and Buldhana.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 07:55 PM IST