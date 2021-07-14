COVID-19: Maharashtra health dept raises alarm over high positivity rate in Kolhapur, Pune and 8 other districts

Days after the Centre’s advisory to step up corona management measures, the Public Health Department in its presentation to the state cabinet on Wednesday has raised an alarm over higher growth in weekly rise in patients in 10 districts and positivity rate than weekly average in another 10 districts. The health department’s warning is important as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has yet to recede while there is a possibility of emergence of a third wave coupled with the threat of the Delta Plus variant.

Against the weekly average of 0.14%, the growth in number of patients is high in Kolhapur (0.86%), Sangali (0.64%), Ratnagiri (0.58%), Sindhudurg (0.56%), Satara (0.43%), Raigad (0.32%), Solapur (0.21%), Palghar (0.20%), Beed (0.18%) and Ahmednagar (0.16%). Besides, there are 10 other districts which have a high positivity rate against the weekly average of 4.36%. The tribal dominated Nandurbar district tops the list with a record high positivity rate of 11.72% followed by Kolhapur (9.85%), Sangali (9.20%), Satara (8.23%), Ratnagiri (7.91%), Pune (7.74%), Raigad (6.98%), Sindhudurg (5.94%), Aurangabad (5.10%) and Beed (4.64%).

Moreover, of the total active COVID-19 positive cases of 1,04,406 as on July 13, 10 districts have 96,543 cases which is 92.47%. These districts included Pune (16.38%), Thane (15.93%), Sangali (12.53%), Kolhapur (12.28%), Mumbai (10.08%), Satara (7.91%), Ahmednagar (5.21%), Raigad (4.74%), Solapur (4.09%) and Nashik (3.31%).