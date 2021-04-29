COVID-19: Maharashtra govt teams up with CSIR-IGIB for mutant tracking

The Maharashtra Government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) for SARS-CoV- 2 genome sequencing. This move is along the lines of the Kerala Government, which had launched a genome sequencing programme to better understand the mutation of the novel coronavirus and validate the policies implemented to contain its transmission.

Dr Pradeep Vyas, Principal Secretary, Public Health, issued a notification on the MoU between the state government and CSIR-IGIB on Thursday.

Such an initiative was necessitated as the new mutant strains of coronavirus need immediate and effective attention. Early detection will be crucial to stop the spread of new mutants in the state.

As per the MoU, nearly 100 samples from 25 districts witnessing Covid positivity will be collected each month and sent for genome sequencing and this will be a three-month-long exercise.