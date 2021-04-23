Are RTCPR tests unable to detect new mutants? Here's what Dr Souradipta Chandra has to say

As COVID-19 cases in India continue to rise, several changes have been observed. There are now several mutant strains of the virus in circulation across India, with many holding the Indian-origin double mutant strain responsible for the rapidly climbing caseload.

But even as concern over the double mutant strain strain B.1.617 SARS-CoV-2 prompts growing concern in India and abroad, there is now a third mutation to contend with.

Amid concerns over the new mutant spread in India, several have raised doubts on RTPCR detecting the mutant. Speaking about the same Dr Souradipta Chandra said, "New mutant seems to be undetectable by RTPCR test. I believe there are double & triple mutant varieties&due to change in structure, RTPCR tests unable to detect."

Dr Chandra is a Consultant Physician, Helvetia Medical Centre, Delhi and Principal Medical Advisor, European Union in India.

Adding that new varieties seem to cause new symptoms, he said that "We're seeing patients with diarrhoea, abdominal pain, rashes, conjunctivitis, confusion state, brain fog, bluish discolouration of fingers & toes, bleeding through nose & throat apart from usual symptoms -sore throat, body ache, fever, loss of smell and taste."