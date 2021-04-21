COVID-19 in Maharashtra: No evidence yet of triple mutant in the state

Health officials have, for now, ruled out the possibility of a triple mutant avatar of the virus being a factor for the surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and Mumbai. They have said none of the samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have shown a triple mutant variation so far. Without a proper genome sequencing study, one cannot conclude that it is a triple mutant strain which is the cause for the burgeoning cases, doctors and health experts have said.



Recently, the NIV had shared data with laboratories in Maharashtra showing that of the 361 Covid-19 samples from Maharashtra between January and March that were genome-sequenced, 61 per cent, or 220 had the double mutation E484Q+L452R, now classified as being of B.1.617 lineage.



According to McGill University, the triple mutant is a more transmissible variant and is infecting a large number of people within a very short period of time. Scientists believe that the latest global surges are a result of the triple mutation variant in action. Hotspots like Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal are considered to be enduring the surge in cases due to this variant. Now that a third mutation in the B.1.617 has been identified, experts are hoping that this time, given the alarm bells ringing all around, the pace of intervention and follow-up picks up.



Doctors from the state’s Covid taskforce said currently, it is speculation as there is no proper evidence of triple mutants being found in Maharashtra or any part of India. So far, they have only come across the double mutant variation and there should be faster genome sequencing to fully understand the triple mutant and how it behaves. “It is a variant of interest now. But the number of samples are from these districts very few and therefore, we cannot directly conclude that the surge is caused by the variant,” said a doctor.