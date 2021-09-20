COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 7.34 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on September 19 has vaccinated 1,43,405 people in 913 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on September 20, inoculated 7,34,40,187 people.

As per the state government data, 2,63,02,237 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 47,36,589 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,212 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 10,52,111 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,42,878 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 16,75,819 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,413 new COVID-19 cases and 49 fatalities, pushing the tally to 65,21,915 and the toll to 1,38,518, the state health department said.

A total of 8,326 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 63,36,887 so far. The state is now left with 42,955 active cases, it said.

The case recovery rate in Maharashtra stands at 97.16 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

Bhandara, Gondia, Nagpur, and Yavatmal districts and Akola and Amravati cities didn't report any fresh cases on Sunday. No COVID-19 fatality was reported in Akola and Nagpur divisions in the Vidarbha region.

Mumbai city recorded 423 fresh cases and five deaths, taking the tally to 7,38,101 and the count of fatalities to 16,053, the department said.

Mumbai region logged 922 fresh infections and six deaths, taking the number of cases to 16,66,454 and fatalities to 35,175.

Nashik division saw 732 cases including 592 in the Ahmednagar district. Pune division reported 1,205 cases including 425 in the Pune district. Kolhapur division added 334 infections including 143 in the Sangli district, the department said.

Aurangabad division reported 41 fresh cases, Latur division 151, Akola division 16 while the Nagpur division added 12 infections.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 65,21,915, deaths 1,38,518, recoveries 63,36,887, active cases 42,955, total tests 5,70,28,476

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 04:43 PM IST