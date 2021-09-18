COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 7.19 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on September 17 has vaccinated 12,56,311 people through 4,868 sessions .

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on September 18, inoculated 7,19,07,937 people.

As per the state government data, 2,56,20,762 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 43,17,313 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,173 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 10,46,657 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,42,761 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 16,59,513 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday, September 17, recorded 3,586 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 48,451. Besides, 67 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,38,389.

4,410 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 63,24,720. The recovery rate in the state is 97.08%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,81,072 people are in home quarantine and 1,813 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 939 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 862 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1303 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 323 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 24 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 99 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 18 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 18 fresh cases.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 03:41 PM IST