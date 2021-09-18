e-Paper Get App

Thane: 42-year-old man from Ulhasnagar held for repeatedly raping six-year-old niece

Representative Image | PTI

Police have arrested a man from Ulhasnagar town in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly raping his six-year-old niece on multiple occasions, an official said on Saturday.

The 42-year-old accused was arrested on Friday, the official of Hill Line police station said.

"The accused lived in the neighbourhood of his niece's family. The accused used to take her to his house on the pretext of playing with her. However, he would sexually assault her there. A couple of days back, the girl's elder brother spotted the accused indulging in sexual acts with her. The boy reported the matter to his parents, who approached the police and lodged a complaint against the man," he said.

A medical test was conducted on the girl, which confirmed that she had been raped, police said.

After that, the accused was arrested and booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced before a local court, which remanded him in police custody for four days, they said.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 12:27 PM IST
