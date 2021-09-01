COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 5.90 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on August 31 has vaccinated 8,49,082 in 3,790 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of August 31, inoculated 5,90,66,902 people.

As per the state government data, 1,91,54,606 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 21,90,142 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,92,557 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 9,97,806 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,39,848 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 14,73,783 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 4,196 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 104 fatalities, including the highest 43 in the Pune region, while 4,688 patients recovered.

The new additions pushed the tally of the infections to 64,64,876, the death toll to 1,37,313 and the number of recoveries so far in Maharashtra to 62,72,800, leaving the state with 51,238 active cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.03 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. Eight districts namely Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Akola, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, and Chandrapur and five municipal corporations of Jalgaon, Parbhani, Nanded, Akola, and Amravati did not report any fresh COVID-19 case during the day.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 12:37 PM IST