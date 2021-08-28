COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 5.63 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on August 27 has vaccinated 9,90,328 people through 4,457 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on August 28, inoculated 5,63,32,755 people.

As per the state government data, 1,77,73,296 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 18,24,407 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,92,395 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 9,85,554 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,38,723 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 14,23,789 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,654 new coronavirus cases and 170 fresh deaths on Friday, taking the infection tally to 64,47,442 and the toll to 1,36,900, a state health department official said.

The official said 3,301 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 62,55,451. Maharashtra now has 51,574 active cases.

The state has 2,92,733 people in home quarantine and another 2,337 in institutional quarantine, he said.

The official said Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.02 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,32,56,024, of which 2,07,954 were done in the last 24 hours, he said.

Six districts namely Jalna, Akola, Wardha, Gondia, Bhandara and Nagpur did not report any fresh case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, while the same was the case with Nanded and Jalgaon municipal corporations (urban areas), he said.

The official said Ahmednagar district reported the highest 721 new infections, followed by Satara at 572, while Pune district topped the list of fatalities with 42 deaths in the last 24-hours.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Pune region reported the highest 1,973 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 843 cases from the Nashik region.

Among the other regions, the Mumbai region reported 815 new cases, Kolhapur 761, Latur 194, Akola 28, Aurangabad 23 and the Nagpur region 17, the official said.

According to him, among the 170 fatalities, the highest 91 were reported from the Pune region, followed by 34 from the Kolhapur region.

Significantly, Akola and Nagpur regions did not report any fresh fatalities, while the Mumbai region reported 22 deaths, Nashik 14, Latur seven and the Aurangabad region two.

The official said Mumbai witnessed 362 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, while Pune city reported 281 cases and 42 fresh fatalities.

Among the 51,574 active cases in the state, Pune district has the highest at 13,715, he said.

The official said among the 62,55,451 recovered patients across Maharashtra, the highest - 10,82,045 - were from Pune district.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 64,47,442; new cases 4,654; total deaths 1,36,900; total recoveries 62,55,451; active cases 51,574; total tests 5,32,56,024.

Saturday,August 28, 2021