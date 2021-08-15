COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 4.91 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on August 14 has vaccinated 9,64,460 people through 4,087 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on August 15, inoculated 4,91,99,401 people.

As per the state government data, 1,40,89,723 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 11,49,169 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,91,416 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 9,47,005 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,31,828 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 12,82,180 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, a record 9.36 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra till 7 pm on Saturday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state health minister Rajesh Tope hailed the people behind the efforts that brought about this single-day vaccine administration high, which broke the previous record of 8.11 lakh achieved on July 3.

An official statement said Maharashtra had the capacity to vaccinate 10 lakh people per day and the drive can be expedited provided doses are made available in adequate numbers.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 5,787 new coronavirus positive cases and 134 fatalities, including the highest 45 in the Kolhapur region, taking the tally of infections to 63,87,863 and the toll to 1,34,909.

A total of 5,352 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24-hours, taking the cumulative tally of recoveries in Maharashtra to 61,86,223, leaving the state with 63,262 active cases. The case recovery rate now stands at 96.84 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.11 per cent.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 11:48 AM IST