COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.85 crore | ANI

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on June 18 has inoculated 16,85,37,886 people.

As per the state government data, 7,15,85,398 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,86,23,500 received their second dose and 5,50,006 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,74,974 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,13,99,155 received their second dose. 19,36,535 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 23,06,565 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 11,32,341 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,502 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,92,895 of them have got their second dose. 4,24,423 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,895 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,06,491 got their second dose. 5,60,206 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 2,345 fresh coronavirus cases, including 1,310 in Mumbai, and two fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 79,38,103 and the death toll to 1,47,888, the health department said.

The state is now left with over 24,000 active cases after 1,485 patients were discharged after COVID-19 treatment in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries to 77,65,602.

A day earlier, Maharashtra had logged 4,004 cases and one fatality.

Both the fresh COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Mumbai.

Maharashtra's case fatality rate now stands at 1.86 per cent and the recovery rate is 97.83 per cent.

The health bulletin said the total number of active cases in the state reached 24,613, including 14,089 in Mumbai, followed by Thane district (5,522), Pune (2,007), and Raigad (1,052).

A total of 22,714 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the state, taking the cumulative number of samples tested so far to 8,16,26,220.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 79,38,103, fresh cases 2,345; fresh fatalities: 2; total death toll 1,47,888, active cases 24,613; tests conducted: 22,613.